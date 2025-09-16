Rubio vows 'strong support' for Qatar after Israel strike

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pledged strong support for Qatar's security on a lightning visit on Tuesday, as anger boils in the Gulf ally over last week's Israeli attack on Hamas negotiators.

On a hastily arranged stop in Doha after a visit to Israel, Rubio shook hands with Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in his office before entering closed-door talks that lasted just under an hour.

He flew out straight after the meeting.

In Israel, he had pledged "unwavering support" even after it angered US allies in the Gulf by targeting Hamas negotiators in Doha.

"Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Qatar, and thanked Qatar for its efforts to end the war in Gaza and bring all hostages home," said State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.

Rubio "reiterated America's strong support for Qatar's security and sovereignty," he added.

Rubio had earlier said the United States would work with Qatar to finalise a defence agreement soon despite the Israeli military action.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari said his country appreciated US support for its meditation efforts, adding that "this attack, of course, expedited the need for renewed strategic defence agreements between us and the US".

Rubio had earlier said he would "ask Qatar to continue to do what they've done" adding that "if there's any country in the world that could help end this through a negotiation, it's Qatar".

But Israel's launch of its long-anticipated ground assault on Gaza City early Tuesday left little scope for any new mediation bid.

Rubio's visit also sought to reassure Qatar after the Israeli strikes undermined security pledges to the Gulf emirate from its key ally.

Rubio landed in Qatar a day after an Arab-Islamic summit in Doha condemned Israel for the strikes, with the head of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council urging Washington to "use its leverage and influence" to rein in Israel.

President Donald Trump told reporters in Washington that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "won't be hitting" Qatar again.

Rubio made no such comments in Israel.

Netanyahu said his government assumes "full responsibility" for the attack on Doha "because we believe that terrorists should not be given a haven".

- Duelling US relationships -

Qatar is home to the largest US air base in the Middle East and is the forward base of Central Command, the US military command responsible for the region.

The tiny gas-rich emirate is classified by Washington as a major non-NATO ally, and has assiduously courted Trump, gifting him a luxury plane.

But few countries are closer to the United States than Israel, which has enjoyed robust support from Washington despite international opprobrium over its military campaign in Gaza.

Before the October 2023 attack, Israel and the United States had reportedly quietly encouraged Doha's role, including its transfer of millions of dollars to Hamas in hopes of maintaining stability in Gaza.

In 2012, Qatar agreed to host the Hamas political bureau with US blessing.

Both the United States and Israel viewed Qatar, with its close relationship with Washington, as a better place to keep an eye on Hamas.







