Azerbaijan expresses concern over Israeli strikes on Qatar

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov addressed the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar on Monday, expressing concern over Israel's recent airstrikes on Qatar and calling for de-escalation in line with the UN Charter and international law, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov stressed Azerbaijan's support for Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging all sides to prevent the situation from worsening.

He also praised Qatar's mediation efforts on the Gaza crisis and emphasized the importance of resuming negotiations toward a lasting ceasefire.

"In the context of the Palestinian issue, Azerbaijan continues to support a solution based on the two-state principle, in line with international law and UN Security Council resolutions," Bayramov said.

He underlined the importance of humanitarian aid in addressing the crisis, recalling that Azerbaijan has provided $2 million in assistance to Palestinians since 2023.

He added that Baku has also implemented support projects for Palestine in the fields of education and health.

Azerbaijan has consistently backed international initiatives for peace in the Middle East and voiced support for humanitarian relief for Palestinians, aligning its stance with Arab and Islamic partners at recent regional summits.





