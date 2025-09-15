Ukraine, US discuss new defense ventures, investment projects

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday he held a meeting in Kyiv with US Charge d'Affaires Julie Davis and a delegation from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), focusing on military and economic cooperation.

"Grateful for the comprehensive support from the United States. Ukraine greatly values military and economic cooperation with our strategic partner," Shmyhal, a former prime minister, wrote on the US social media company X.

He said the discussions included prospects for launching new joint ventures and large-scale investment projects, stressing that US manufacturers are showing "strong interest" in cooperation with Ukraine.

"Grateful to our partners for the constructive dialogue and their readiness to further develop our cooperation," he added.

The US and Ukraine signed in April a deal to establish a joint investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. The fund will be capitalized, in part, by revenues from future sale of Ukraine's mineral and energy reserves.