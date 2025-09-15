UK, US strike deal to build modular nuclear reactors in Britain

The UK and the US have agreed a deal to build advanced modular reactors in the North East of England, according to an official statement on Monday.

The agreement between UK's Centrica and US firm X-energy, will bring more advanced nuclear reactors to Britain, according to the deal, announced a day before the beginning of US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.

The deal between US and UK companies has been enabled by a new agreement between the US and UK governments, expected to be signed at the state visit this week, said a statement by the British government.

According to the agreements, X-Energy and Centrica plan to build up to 12 advanced modular reactors in Hartlepool, Teesside, with a follow-on UK-wide program targeting a fleet of 6GW of nuclear power.

The companies said the Hartlepool project would generate enough power for up to 1.5 million homes and create up to 2,500 good jobs.

Citing the companies' estimate, the statement said the overall program could deliver at least £40 billion ($54.3 billion) in economic value, with £12 billion ($16.3 billion) in value focused on the North East of England.

Additionally, Holtec, EDF and Tritax plan to develop advanced data centers powered by small modular reactors at the former Cottam coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire, while Last Energy and DP World plan to establish one of the world's first micro modular nuclear power plants.

"This landmark UK-US nuclear partnership is not just about powering our homes, it's about powering our economy, our communities, and our ambition, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in the statement.

He added: "Together with the US, we're building a golden age of nuclear that puts both countries at the forefront of global innovation and investment."

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, for his part, said the new commercial deals set up a framework to unleash commercial access in both the U.S. and UK, enhancing global energy security.





