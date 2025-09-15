Rubio promises 'unwavering support' for Israel in Gaza goals

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would provide "unwavering support" to Israel in the war in Gaza as he called for the eradication of Hamas during a visit to the US ally on Monday.

"The people of Gaza deserve a better future, but that better future cannot begin until Hamas is eliminated," Rubio told reporters next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"You can count on our unwavering support and commitment to see it come to fruition."

Netanyahu said Rubio's visit was a "clear message" the United States stood with Israel and praised President Donald Trump for his backing, calling him the "greatest friend that Israel has ever had".

On Monday, Rubio said plans by Western nations to recognised a Palestinian state "emboldened" Hamas.

"They're largely symbolic -- they have really no impact whatsoever about bringing us any closer to a Palestinian state. The only impact they actually have is it makes Hamas feel more emboldened," he said.

Rubio had said he would speak to Netanyahu about Israeli plans to seize Gaza City, the largest urban centre in the devastated territory, as well as the government's talk of annexing parts of the occupied West Bank in hopes of precluding a Palestinian state.

Rubio said Trump wants the Gaza war to be "finished with" -- which would mean the release of hostages and ensuring Hamas is "no longer a threat".

But talks were made more difficult last week when the Trump administration was caught off guard by an Israeli attack in Qatar against Hamas leaders who were meeting to discuss a new US ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

Israeli air strikes in Gaza killed another 17 people on Monday, all but one in Gaza City, said Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the Gaza civil defence agency.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the details provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.



