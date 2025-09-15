Israeli premier holds talks with US secretary of state in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem on Monday, days after Israel's strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar who were meeting to discuss a new US ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

The Israeli premier's office said on the US social media company X that Netanyahu is currently meeting Rubio in his office in Jerusalem.

Rubio arrived in Israel on Sunday, and made a short visit with Netanyahu to the Western Wall (Al-Buraq Wall) in occupied East Jerusalem. He is also scheduled to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog later in the day.

The State Department said Rubio in Israel will continue coordination on ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages.

Last week's Israeli air attack that targeted Hamas leadership in Doha, killing five group members and a Qatari security personnel, drew condemnation from the region and beyond. US President Donald Trump said he was "very unhappy" about Israel's targeting of Qatar.

The attack coincided with Hamas' discussion of a US proposal to end the Israeli war on Gaza, where nearly 65,000 people have been killed since October 2023.





