Donald Trump hints Tiktok deal reached

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday gave a positive assessment of recent trade talks with China, saying they had gone "very well." He also hinted that a breakthrough had been achieved in the long-running dispute over the ownership of TikTok, suggesting a deal has been reached.

Published September 15,2025
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday trade talks with China had gone very well and hinted that a deal has been reached to resolve issues the U.S. has over TikTok ownership.

The Republican president said he would be speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

"The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly," Trump wrote.

"A deal was also reached on a "certain" company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy! I will be speaking to President Xi on Friday. The relationship remains a very strong one!!!"