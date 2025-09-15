CONOR MCGREGOR WITHDRAWS FROM IRELANDS PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Mixed martial arts (MMA) star and former UFC champion Conor McGregor announced Monday that he will not run in Ireland's forthcoming presidential election.

"Following careful reflection, and after consulting with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race. This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment in time," McGregor wrote on US social media company X.

He had announced in March his intention to run for the Irish presidency, pledging to challenge the government's stance on the EU Migration Pact and advocating for a public referendum on the issue.

"This campaign has sparked an important conversation about democracy in Ireland about who gets to stand, who gets to choose, and how we can ensure that the presidency truly belongs to the people. That conversation will not end with my withdrawal," he added.

McGregor was scheduled to meet Dublin City Council and Kildare County Council on Monday as part of his bid to secure a place on the ballot for October's election, according to the Irish broadcaster RTE.





