Uzbek president condemns Israeli strikes in call with Qatari emir

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday condemned Israeli missile strikes on the Qatari capital during a call with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Mirziyoyev called the attacks "unacceptable actions" that violate Qatar's independence and sovereignty, as well as international law, according to a statement from his office.

"Such steps pose a threat to the security of Qatar and contradict the Charter of the United Nations," the Uzbek leader stressed.

He said Uzbekistan rejects the use of force in international relations and warned against actions that could escalate the Middle East crisis. Mirziyoyev wished success for an emergency Arab-Islamic summit convened at Qatar's initiative.

Sheikh Tamim expressed gratitude for Uzbekistan's solidarity and support.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening political contacts and accelerating joint projects between leading companies from both countries.

Israel conducted an airstrike on Hamas leadership in Doha earlier this week, killing a Qatari security officer and several Hamas members.

Qatar condemned the strike as "state terrorism," vowing to preserve its right to respond.

The attack came despite Qatar's mediation role, alongside Egypt and the US, in indirect talks aimed at securing a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in the Gaza Strip.

Observers said the strike reflects Israel's widening regional assaults, following attacks on Iran in June, while continuing a nearly two-year military campaign in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.





