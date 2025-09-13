China’s top diplomat warns EU over ‘mistaken’ deals to harm country

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday warned European countries over "mistaken" deals to harm Beijing.

Maintaining healthy and stable China-EU relations serves the interests of both sides and their peoples, said Wang, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Wang's remarks came during his meeting with the Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger in Vienna.

The problems Europe faces currently do not come from China, said Wang, expressing Beijing's support for Europe's "pursuit of true strategic autonomy," while opposing "the mistaken idea of harming China's interests in exchange for deals."

"China hopes Austria will play a constructive role in encouraging a rational and pragmatic EU policy toward China," said Wang.

US President Donald Trump had earlier urged European leaders to stop buying Russian oil to pressure Moscow to end its war on Ukraine and said economic pressure should be applied on China "for funding Russia's war efforts."

Meinl-Reisinger, in turn, expressed Vienna's willingness to strengthen cooperation on multiple levels, as well as actively promoting "constructive dialogue between Europe and China" for "healthy development of bilateral relations."

The diplomats also discussed the Ukraine war, situation in the Middle East, and climate change, agreeing to step up efforts peaceful resolution of disputes.

Separately, during a meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Wang reiterated Beijing's commitment to Taiwan's "return" to the mainland, while Van der Bellen emphasized Austria's adherence to the one-China policy.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in trade, investment, and other areas.

China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province, while Taipei has rejected that claim and insisted on its independence since 1949.

Wang is also scheduled to visit Slovenia and Poland for meetings after wrapping up his trip to Austria.





