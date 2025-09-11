Italy ready to assess EU sanctions proposals against Israel: Foreign minister

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday that Italy is prepared to evaluate new EU sanctions proposals against Israel, while reaffirming support for a two-state solution.

Speaking to lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies after briefing the Senate, Tajani described the situation in Gaza as "increasingly unacceptable," Italian news agency Ansa reported.

He reiterated Rome's opposition to Israel's plan to occupy Gaza City or forcibly transfer Palestinians from the enclave.

"We are working concretely, operationally, without waving flags of convenience, for the creation of a true Palestinian state, thus creating the conditions for a two-state solution," he said.

According to him, recognizing a state "without first creating the conditions would have no effect, except to push peace further away."

He underlined Italy's support for "the creation of a state that allows the Palestinian people to realize their dream: to live in safety in their own home."

He also stressed that "legitimate criticism of Israel's actions must never fuel a new antisemitism in Italy and Europe like that which led to the Holocaust."

Tajani also addressed the Israeli raid in Doha, Qatar, against Hamas figures, saying: "We must resist the temptation to force a conclusion to the crisis with unilateral actions with unpredictable consequences; we hope that what happened in Doha on Tuesday does not provide a pretext for those who want to upset the situation."

On sanctions, Tajani recalled that Italy and Germany had jointly proposed new restrictive measures targeting violent Israeli settlers, including those attacking Palestinian villages and Christian communities.

He confirmed that Italy will review further proposals announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this week in Strasbourg.

Turning to the war in Ukraine, Tajani condemned Russia's suspected drone incursions into Polish airspace, calling it "a very serious and unacceptable act, an offense to the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area."

He said Italy immediately expressed solidarity with Poland and highlighted Rome's contribution to NATO's defense posture, including the deployment of an Italian radar aircraft under allied command.

He added that European allies must increase pressure on Moscow.

"We must use all the tools at our disposal to hinder the financing of (President Vladimir) Putin's war machine, including through new sanctions," he said, noting that Brussels is advancing a 19th sanctions package against Russia.

Tajani further rejected allegations from opposition Senator Alessandra Maiorino, who suggested he was "paid by Israel."

He called the remark "unacceptable" and "a disgrace," urging the Five Star Movement to distance itself from the accusation.

Warning against verbal abuse and political demonization, he said: "Verbal violence and the criminalization of other people's thoughts can ignite grim thoughts in sick minds that, in the spirit of hatred, can commit criminal acts."





