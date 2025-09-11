FM of New Zealand, France discuss 2-state solution in Palestine

New Zealand's top diplomat Winston Peters on Thursday discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and support for a two-state solution in Palestine with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, according to Wellington's Foreign Ministry.

It comes days before several countries, including France, the UK, Canada, and others, are going to recognize an independent state of Palestine at the UN General Assembly session later this month.

Australia has also announced that it will recognize Palestinian statehood during the upcoming General Assembly session; however, New Zealand has yet to announce any concrete decision in this regard.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon last month condemned Israeli attacks on Gaza and criticized his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu's plan for the occupation of the besieged enclave.

"I think Netanyahu has gone way too far. I think he has lost the plot. And I think that you know, what we're seeing overnight, the attack on Gaza City, is utterly, utterly unacceptable," Luxon told reporters in the capital Wellington.

In addition to bilateral relations, including in the defense and economic spheres, the two top diplomats also discussed international efforts to show solidarity with Ukraine and Paris' diplomatic engagement with Iran.