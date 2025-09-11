Afghanistan earthquake leaves 600 children orphaned

A strong earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan late last month has left hundreds of children orphaned, local media reported on Thursday.

Authorities in Kunar province, the hardest-hit by the tremor, have reported that over 600 children are now orphaned as a result of the 6.0 magnitude earthquake, which also claimed the lives of over 2,200 individuals, local Hurriyat Radio reported.

According to the provincial Martyrs and Disabled Department, approximately 200 families have been left without guardians due to the earthquake, leaving around 600 children facing uncertain futures.

Eastern Afghanistan was hit by an earthquake on Aug. 31, killing more than 2,200 people and injuring around 4,000 others, devastating Kunar province.





