UN appeals for $140 mln to help half a million people hit by Afghanistan earthquake

People sit outside a makeshift shelter after the earthquake in the Sawkay district of Afghanistan's Kunar province on September 8, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The United Nations on Tuesday launched an emergency appeal for $139.6 million to help half a million people in Afghanistan affected by an earthquake that struck in the country's east, a statement showed.

"This is a moment where the international community must dig deep and show solidarity with a population that has already endured so much suffering," said Indrika Ratwatte, humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan.

"Right now lives are at stake. Two or three more weeks and the winter temperatures will be reaching these high-altitude communities," he added.































