Ukrainian drone attack kills one in Sochi, Russia says

A man died as a result of Ukrainian drone attack overnight on the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi, a Russian regional governor said on Tuesday.

Debris from a destroyed drone hit a car the man was driving in the Adler district of Sochi, Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on the Telegram messaging app.

In addition, six residential houses were damaged, Kondratyev said.

The full-scale of the attack was not immediately known.

The Russian defence ministry said its air defence units destroyed two drones over the Krasnodar region, but the ministry reports only how many drones its forces destroy, not how many Ukraine launches.

Overall, Russian defence systems destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 15 over the Black Sea, the ministry said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their strikes in the war that Russia launched with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.


















