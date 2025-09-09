UK PM Starmer condemns Israeli strike on Qatari capital Doha

The British premier on Tuesday condemned Israel's strikes on Doha, saying they violate Qatar's sovereignty and risk further escalation across the region.

"I condemn Israel's strikes on Doha, which violate Qatar's sovereignty and risk further escalation across the region," Keir Starmer said on US social media company X.

He noted that the priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza.

"This is the only solution towards long-lasting peace," added Starmer.

Israel's military said it conducted a "precise strike targeting the senior leadership" of the Palestinian group Hamas. The premier's office said the attack was a "wholly independent Israeli operation."

Qatar condemned the "cowardly" attack, saying the strike targeted residential buildings that housed members of Hamas's political bureau.

"This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar," the Gulf state's Foreign Ministry said.