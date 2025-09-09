Turkish Airlines carried 60.7M passengers from January-August

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines reported Monday that it carried 60.7 million passengers in the first eight months of the year with an 82.7% load factor.

The total number of passengers rose 5.8% year-on-year during the period, the airline said in a statement posted on Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

The number of international-to-international passengers climbed 10.3% to 23.1 million in the January-August period.

The load factor was up 0.6 percentage points compared to the same period of 2024.

The international passenger load factor was 82.3% and domestic passenger load factor was 86.7%.

The company's available seat kilometers rose 6.4% to 179.2 billion in the eight-month period from 168.5 billion in the same period of 2024.

Cargo and mail volume rose 5.4% to 1.4 million tons in the same period of 2025 compared to 1.3 million tons in January-August 2024.

The company's fleet reached 501 aircraft at the end of August

In August alone, Turkish Airlines' total passenger numbers climbed 11.9% year-on-year to 9.4 million.

International-to-international transfer passengers in August jumped 17.3% compared to the same month of the previous year, reaching 3.49 million, while the passenger load factor was up by 0.9 percentage points to 86.7%.

The international load factor in August was 86% and the domestic load factor 92.6%.

The company's available seat kilometers leaped 8.2% to 25.3 billion in August 2025.

Cargo and mail volume transported exceeded 191,100 tons in August, up 10.5% from the same month in 2024.





