Trump regrets 'unfortunate' Israeli attack in Doha: White House

Calling it an "unfortunate incident," the White House on Tuesday acknowledged that President Donald Trump had prior knowledge of the Israeli airstrike that targeted Hamas leaders in Doha.

Published September 09,2025

US President Donald Trump was notified in advance of Israel's strike on Hamas leaders in Doha and considers it an "unfortunate incident," the White House said on Tuesday.



Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was made aware by the US military of Israel's plan to launch an attack in Qatar .



"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar – a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace – does not advance Israel or America's goals," she said.



Leavitt continued: "The president views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States, and feels very badly about the location of the attack."



"Trump believes this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for peace," said Leavitt, adding that Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the attack.











