SPAIN CONDEMNS ISRAELS STRIKES ON DOHA AS ‘VIOLATION’ OF SOVEREIGNTY

Spain condemns Israel's strikes on Doha as ‘violation’ of sovereignty

The Spanish government condemned Israel's airstrikes Tuesday on Doha as a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and a flagrant breach of international law.

"The Spanish Government strongly condemns Israel's bombing of Qatari territory. This attack constitutes a violation of Qatari territorial sovereignty and a flagrant breach of international law," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Madrid reiterated demand for restraint, respect for international law and an immediate end to violence, urging a return to diplomatic negotiations to preserve stability in the region.

The Spanish government also reaffirmed its commitment to Middle East stability and said it will continue to work closely with international partners to support regional peace.

Israel said it conducted a "precise strike targeting the senior leadership" of the Palestinian group. The premier's office said the attack was a "wholly independent Israeli operation."

Qatar condemned the "cowardly" attack, saying the strike targeted residential buildings that housed members of Hamas's political bureau.







