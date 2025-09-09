News World Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar

"Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the brutal Israeli aggression and the flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on X.

Riyadh reaffirmed its full solidarity with Qatar and offered to support Doha in any measures it takes, according to the statement.











