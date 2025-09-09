Qatar Emir tells Trump Doha will take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call from US President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening during which he vowed to take "all necessary measures" to safeguard his country's security and sovereignty following an Israeli attack on Doha.

A statement by the Emiri Diwan said Trump expressed solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemned the Israeli attack, saying diplomatic solutions are the only path to resolving regional disputes.

According to the statement, Trump praised Qatar's "tireless mediation efforts," stressing that Doha plays a "key role in achieving peace in the region."

The US president also underlined that Qatar remains a "trusted strategic ally" of Washington and urged the emir to continue his mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza.

Tamim, for his part, condemned the Israeli attack as a "reckless criminal act and a blatant violation" of Qatar's sovereignty and international law.

He held Israel responsible for the consequences, saying its "aggressive policies threaten regional security and obstruct diplomatic efforts to de-escalate."

The emir called on the international community to "shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities" and hold those behind the attack accountable, voicing hope that Washington would support this "just position."

The Qatari leader reaffirmed that his country will "take all measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty," while continuing to support regional partners and humanitarian causes "in a way that strengthens international peace and security."

Israel's military confirmed that it conducted a "precise strike" on senior Hamas leadership, without specifying the Qatari capital.

Hamas said that five group members were killed in the Israeli attack, but its negotiating delegation has survived.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the US, have been mediating indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a potential prisoner swap and ceasefire deal.

Israel has killed more than 64,600 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and pushed the territory's population into famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.