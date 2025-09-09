NORWAYS CENTER-LEFT BLOC WINS MAJORITY IN INITIAL PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION RESULTS

Norway's center-left bloc, led by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store's Labor Party, secured a majority in the parliamentary elections with 89 seats, surpassing the 85-seat threshold, initial results indicated on Monday.

With about 95% of the votes counted, the center-right alliance, led by the Progress Party and Conservatives, currently holds 80 seats.

Store's Labor Party is leading with 54 seats, followed by the Progress Party with 47.

Norwegians headed to the polls Monday to elect all 169 members of the Storting, the country's parliament, as well as representatives to the Sami Parliament, in an election expected to deliver a tight race and complex coalition talks.

The election pits Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store's Labor Party, leading the center-left bloc, against a center-right alliance dominated by the Progress Party and Conservatives.

Store's Labor Party governed with the Eurosceptic Centre Party since 2021, but the coalition collapsed in January over disputes about Norway's alignment with EU energy directives on renewable energy and efficiency.

Nine parties are projected to enter parliament: Labor, Socialist Left, Greens, Centre and Reds on the left, and Conservatives, Progress, Christian Democrats and Liberals on the right.

Voters' priorities include rising food prices, taxation, public services and energy policy.

Norway's $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund and the country's role as Europe's leading gas supplier have also shaped the debate, with sharp divisions over taxation and electricity exports.

Norway's proportional representation system divides the country into 19 electoral constituencies. To form a majority in the 169-seat Storting, a coalition must secure 85 seats.