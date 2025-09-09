News World Netanyahu: Israel solely responsible for strike on Hamas in Qatar

Netanyahu: Israel solely responsible for strike on Hamas in Qatar

"Today's action against senior Hamas members was a wholly independent Israeli operation," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

DPA WORLD Published September 09,2025 Subscribe

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel takes full responsibility for the strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar.



"Today's action against senior Hamas members was a wholly independent Israeli operation," his office said in a statement.



Israel's Channel 12 television had earlier reported that US President Donald Trump approved Tuesday's strike in advance.



The Israeli military said it targeted Hamas' leadership in Doha.



Neither Israel nor Hamas has confirmed whether the group's leaders survived or were killed.













