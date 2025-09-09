Macron says Israeli strikes in Qatar 'unacceptable'

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Israeli strikes targeting Hamas leadership in Doha are "unacceptable" regardless of the reason and expressed his solidarity with Qatar.

"Today's Israeli strikes on Qatar are unacceptable, whatever the reason. I express my solidarity with Qatar and its Emir, Sheikh Tamim Al Thani," he wrote on the US social media company X.

"Under no circumstances should the war spread throughout the region," he added.

Israel's military said it conducted a "precise strike targeting the senior leadership" of the Palestinian group, as multiple explosions were heard in Doha. The premier's office said the attack was a "wholly independent Israeli operation."

Qatar condemned the "cowardly" attack, saying the strike targeted residential buildings that housed members of Hamas's political bureau.