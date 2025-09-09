Germany slams 'unacceptable' Israeli strike on Qatar

Germany on Tuesday criticized Israel's attack on the Qatari capital, Doha, calling it "unacceptable."

"Israel's attack in Doha not only violates Qatar's territorial sovereignty, but also jeopardizes all our efforts to release the hostages. This blow is unacceptable," Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in a statement.

"Qatar is playing a crucial role in the efforts toward a ceasefire and the release of the hostages. I expressed my solidarity, thanks, and appreciation to my Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed, for these efforts," he added.

Qatar strongly condemned the attack, which targeted Hamas chief negotiators in Doha, calling it a "blatant violation of international law" and a threat to its sovereignty and security. The Gulf state, along with Egypt and the US, has been leading mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas.