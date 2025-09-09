 Contact Us
News World EU condemns Israel's Doha strike as 'breach of international law'

EU condemns Israel's Doha strike as 'breach of international law'

The European Union on Tuesday condemned Israel's recent airstrike on Hamas leaders in Doha, stating that it breaches international law and violates Qatar's territorial integrity.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 09,2025
Subscribe
EU CONDEMNS ISRAELS DOHA STRIKE AS BREACH OF INTERNATIONAL LAW

Israel's air strike against Hamas leaders in Doha breaches international law and Qatar's territorial integrity, the European Union said in a statement late on Tuesday, warning against risks of a further escalation of violence in the region.

"We express full solidarity with the authorities and the people of Qatar, a strategic partner of the EU," a spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in a post on X.

"Any escalation of the war in Gaza must be avoided - it is in no one's interest. We will continue to support all efforts towards a ceasefire in Gaza."