EU CONDEMNS ISRAELS DOHA STRIKE AS BREACH OF INTERNATIONAL LAW

Israel's air strike against Hamas leaders in Doha breaches international law and Qatar's territorial integrity, the European Union said in a statement late on Tuesday, warning against risks of a further escalation of violence in the region.



"We express full solidarity with the authorities and the people of Qatar, a strategic partner of the EU," a spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in a post on X.

"Any escalation of the war in Gaza must be avoided - it is in no one's interest. We will continue to support all efforts towards a ceasefire in Gaza."









