Erdoğan: Doha strike reveals Netanyahu government is "blinded by rage"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has issued his first written response regarding Israel's attack on the Hamas negotiation team in Doha.



President Erdoğan strongly condemned Israel's attack on the Hamas negotiation delegation in Doha, calling it a "clear violation of international law."



Erdoğan added that the strike reveals a government "blinded by rage" that aims to deepen conflict, and affirmed that "Türkiye stands with its Palestinian brothers and its ally, strategic partner and friend Qatar, with all its means."



In a post on his social media account, President Erdoğan stated that he condemned the attack, adding the following:



"Israel's attack on the Hamas negotiation team in Qatar today has once again clearly shown that the deranged Netanyahu government aims to deepen conflict and instability.



The Doha attack, which is a blatant violation of international law and Qatar's sovereignty, also targets the security and peace of our sister country, Qatar. I condemn this attack.



Türkiye stands with all its resources by its Palestinian brothers and its ally, strategic partner, and friend, the State of Qatar. Those who have turned terrorism into a state policy will never achieve their goals.



We will maintain our resolute and determined stance against Israel's thuggery, which aims to drag the entire region into disaster with it; we will continue to defend peace, international law, and the freedom of the Palestinian people, no matter the cost."









