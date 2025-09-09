AI helps Greek islands to tackle water scarcity

Artificial intelligence is being used to help Greek islands confront worsening water shortages, according to a report published Tuesday.

Researchers from Democritus University of Thrace and Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, working with five technology companies, developed Waterwise, a tool designed to monitor and predict water balances, Greek daily To Vima reported.

The project comes amid rising concerns over drought, mismanagement, and surging tourist arrivals that put pressure on already limited resources. Greece now consumes about 1.8 billion cubic meters (635 billion cubic feet) of water annually—more than double the 800 million cubic meters (282 billion cubic feet) used in 2000.

"Today we don't know how much water is missing or how much we'll lack in five or ten years. Waterwise can tell you," said Dimitrios Emmanouloudis, a professor and member of the research team.

By recording rainfall, snow, evaporation, consumption, and tourist arrivals, the tool offers an accurate snapshot of current and future supply. Using AI and big-data analysis, it also models drought scenarios and their likely impact on local reserves.

The system is currently being piloted on the islands of Santorini, Corfu, Chios, Thasos, and Fournoi, as well as in the mainland region of Drama.

Questionnaires distributed in hotels and restaurants feed data into the platform, enabling scientists and local authorities to plan future projects such as rainwater reservoirs, dams, storage tanks, or desalination plants.





