Hawaii under state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Kiko

Hawaiian officials have declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Kiko approaches, with the governor's office warning it could bring "tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall and high surf" starting Monday.

According to Honolulu weather service, Kiko is forecast to pass north of the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The service said swell will build on Monday and will peak along east-facing shores Monday night and Tuesday, producing life-threatening surf.

Hawaii's acting governor, Sylvia Luke, announced a statewide emergency proclamation on Friday afternoon. The proclamation allows the Hawaii National Guard to support local authorities, directs state agencies to aid in response, and activates the Major Disaster Fund for emergency resources, the governor's office said.

"To ensure the safety and preparedness of our communities, the state and counties will stand ready to mobilize resources to clear debris, secure infrastructure, and respond quickly to any possible damage caused by the storm," Luke said. "We urge residents and visitors to monitor updates, follow official guidance and prepare accordingly."

The relief period runs through Sept. 19 unless extended or ended earlier, with some state laws temporarily suspended to speed up emergency response and recovery. Hawaii is urging residents to stay informed, follow guidance, and keep emergency supplies ready.





