Bosnian activist says Israel may open fire to block humanitarian aid flotilla

A Bosnian member of the Global Sumud Flotilla sailing to break the blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid warned that Israel could attempt to block the flotilla from reaching its destination, even using gunfire towards this end.

Boris Vitlacil, who joined the flotilla on vessels set to depart from Sicily after it set sail from Barcelona on Aug. 31, spoke online at a press conference organized by the Sarajevo-based Gaza Movement initiative.

He stressed that public awareness in Europe about the situation in Gaza is growing daily and underlined that the flotilla has garnered support from around the world.

Vitlacil said Israel may try to stop the vessels, adding: "Personally, I don't think they will arrest us, as this would put Israeli forces in a difficult situation. We are talking about more than 50 boats. I believe they will attempt certain measures to prevent us from reaching our target."

He warned that Israeli forces could open fire or even sink the boats. In that case, "instead of continuing on our route, we would try to rescue our friends," he added.

Nearly 20 ships departed Barcelona late last month as part of the flotilla, followed by another convoy from Genoa, Italy, earlier this week. A third flotilla was scheduled to sail from Tunisia on Wednesday before continuing toward Gaza to break the choking siege.

The mission brings together the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Global Gaza Movement, the Sumud Convoy, and Malaysia's Nusantara Solidarity group.

The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported on Aug. 22 that famine had taken hold in northern Gaza and warned it could spread as Israel's blockade continues.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza entered its 700th day on Friday, with Israel having killed at least 64,000 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.