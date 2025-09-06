UN: Earthquake creates 'perfect economic storm' in Afghanistan

UN officials on Friday urged urgent humanitarian assistance and long-term support for Afghanistan as the country struggles to recover from the latest deadly earthquake.

In a virtual news conference, Stephen Rodriguez, UN Development Program (UNDP) resident representative in Afghanistan, said the UN had mobilized "an initial $10 million from pooled funds and donors, including the UK, the Republic of Korea, and Australia," while regional neighbors such as "India, Pakistan, Iran, Türkiye, and others have provided in-kind support, but far more is needed."

He noted that the immediate priorities are "shelter, food, safe water, sanitation, emergency health care and, of course, psychosocial support," stressing that "children, women, and people with disabilities remain most at risk."

Highlighting Afghanistan's worsening economic crisis, Rodriguez said: "Our latest socioeconomic assessment of the country shows that 75% of the population—that's three out of every four Afghans—are struggling to survive at a subsistence level."

"Afghanistan is facing a perfect economic storm," he warned.

Noting the urgency of needs in Afghanistan, he said: "Tens of thousands of families are living outside in makeshift shelters, and they're fearful of aftershocks, and with winter approaching fast, we need to act equally fast."

"We must seize this crisis as an opportunity to build back better, to reduce vulnerabilities, to restore hope and strengthen stability," he added.

Rodriguez refuted alleged restrictions affecting women and said: "In this specific earthquake response, we have not seen evidence of a systematic ban on women either participating in the relief efforts or receiving urgent medical care."

Anatoly Balovnev, UNDP regional area manager in Afghanistan, added: "Rescue operations are still ongoing. There are still many areas that are very, very hard to reach. People are going there on foot or by helicopter. But even in this very difficult time, Afghan people and Afghan communities are showing very strong resilience."

An earthquake hit Afghanistan late Sunday, killing more than 2,200 people and injuring around 4,000 others, causing great devastation in the eastern province of Kunar.



