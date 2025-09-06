News World Thousands pay respects to fashion icon Giogio Armani in Milan

As Italy bids farewell to fashion legend Giorgio Armani, thousands of people gathered in Milan on Saturday to pay their respects. The designer's coffin has been placed in the Teatro Armani, where it will lie in state for two days.

Armani, who lived just a few houses away on one of the most elegant streets in the northern metropolis, died at the age of 91 on Thursday.



On Saturday morning, the coffin was greeted by applause from the waiting crowd as it was brought into the building - where Armani's fashion shows were held in recent years - by a hearse.



Fans have the opportunity to pay respects until Sunday evening. The private burial is set to take place on Monday.



Armani passed away after months of health struggles. Over the summer, he was forced to cancel his participation in fashion shows.



The room where the coffin is displayed is dimly lit, illuminated by several hundred paper lanterns. More than 6,000 people had paid their respects by Saturday evening, including fellow fashion designer Donatella Versace.



On a large screen, alongside a photo of Armani at the end of a fashion show, a message in Italian reads: "The mark I hope to leave is one of commitment, respect, and attention to people and reality. That is where everything begins." A bouquet of white roses rests on the coffin.



For decades, Armani was one of the most important fashion designers in the world. After working for other fashion houses in his early years, he founded Giorgio Armani SpA with his partner Sergio Galeotti in the mid-1970s. This became the foundation of a company now worth billions.



Initially, the revenue came from fashion, but later also from accessories, perfumes, and hotels. After Galeotti's early death in 1985, Armani became the sole owner of the company.



It is not yet known what will happen to the company, but the designer reportedly left plans for his succession.



According to Italian media reports, his will is expected to be opened in the days following the funeral.



An exhibition of Armani's fashion work is due to open at a major museum in Milan this month. He had intended to be at the opening.













