Pakistan’s defense ’impregnable’: President

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday described the country's defense as "impregnable" as the South Asian nation marked its 60th Defense and Martyrs Day.

The professionalism, fighting skills, and war readiness on land, in the air, and at sea, of Pakistani army "assured us that Pakistan's defense is impregnable as it is backed by the undying spirit of its people, and the unwavering resolve of its Armed Forces," Zardari said in a statement.

Held annually on Sept. 6, Defense and Martyrs Day commemorates the army's role during the 1965 war with India. The conflict ended on Sept. 22 with a UN-sponsored ceasefire, with both countries claiming success.

Zardari reaffirmed the national commitment to "continuous upgradation and modernization of Pakistan's defense capability."

"In an era marked by hybrid and 5th Generation Warfare where disinformation, propaganda, and psychological operations are employed as weapons, it is imperative that we strengthen not only our military arsenal but also our information and communication systems," he said.

This year's Defense and Martyrs' Day carries the significance of "Marka-e-Haq" (Battle for Righteousness), said Zardari, remarking on the "unparalleled valour and devotion to duty" of the Pakistani troops during "Operation Bunyanum Marsoos," against India in May.

New Delhi had blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on April 22 at the Pahalgam tourist resort, which killed 26 people. Pakistan denied the allegation and called for an impartial international investigation.

India launched airstrikes across the border, prompting retaliatory attacks from Pakistan. After four days of escalation, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbors on May 10, which remains in effect.

Zardari also touched on the "longstanding dispute of the Jammu and Kashmir," as well as the "heart-wrenching tragedy of Palestine," demanding an end to the Israeli "genocide and oppression against the Palestinian people."

He also warned that without the "just resolution" of Jammu and Kashmir issue, "peace will remain elusive."

"Pakistan is a resilient nation, fully capable of safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on the occasion.

"Pakistan remains committed to the policy of peaceful coexistence and constructive engagement with the world," Sharif said, while also stressing the significance of economic stability for the national defense.





