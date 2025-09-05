China launches satellite for space environment exploration, technology

China on Friday successfully launched a new satellite into space from its Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan for space environment exploration and related technology tests.

The Shiyan 29 satellite was launched at 10:34 a.m. (0234GMT) aboard a Long March 3C carrier rocket, with the Yuanzheng 1 (Expedition 1) upper stage attached to the carrier rocket, according to the state-run China daily.

The satellite reached its supposed orbit.

The launch marked the 592nd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Separately, Taiwan's Defense Ministry, on US social media company X, said that 17 aircraft of the People's Liberation Army, 9 Chinese navy vessels and 2 official ships were detected operating around Taiwan until 6 a.m. (0300GMT) on Friday.

"9 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ (Air Defense Identification Zone)," it said.

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province. Taiwan, however, rejects that claim and has insisted on its independence since 1949.





