TURKISH DEFENSE MINISTRY: SDFS FAILURE TO INTEGRATE HARMS SYRIA

The Turkish National Defense Ministry stated on Thursday that the terrorist organization Syrian Democratic Forces' failure to integrate into the Syrian army harms the country's political and territorial integrity.

Speaking at its weekly press briefing, the ministry said: "Terrorist SDF's failure to fulfill pledges on disarmament and integration threatens Syrian unity, territorial integrity and Turkish national security."

It added that Türkiye will continue to monitor the process and, when necessary, "provide support to Syria to contribute to both Türkiye's own security and Syria's stability."

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the SDF into state institutions, stressing the country's territorial integrity and rejecting any separatist agenda.



