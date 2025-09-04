Pope Leo renews call for Gaza ceasefire during meeting with Israeli president

Pope Leo XIV on Thursday reiterated his call for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Vatican, according to an official statement.

During a private audience, Pope Leo XIV and Isaac Herzog discussed the need for an urgent ceasefire and unimpeded aid access for Gaza, as well as the liberation of all remaining hostages, Vatican News reported, citing an official statement from the Vatican Press Office.

The pair also discussed a two-state solution as the discussion about the political and social situation in the Middle East particularly focused on the "tragic situation in Gaza."

The pontiff hoped for a permanent ceasefire, the safe entry of humanitarian aid into the most affected areas, and full respect for humanitarian law, according to the statement.

Pope Leo also reiterated his view that "a two-state solution is the only way out of the current war."

They also discussed the situation in the occupied West Bank and the "important question of the city of Jerusalem."

The Vatican statement noted that the pair agreed on the "historical value" of the relations between the Vatican and Israel.

Israel has killed more than 63,000 people in Gaza since October 2023, damaged or destroyed most buildings in the enclave, and forced multiple migrations. A global hunger monitor says parts of the enclave are now suffering a man-made famine.