Military airstrikes kill over 15 Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has killed over 15 Boko Haram terrorists in Zuwa, Sambisa Forest, in Northeastern Nigeria, an official said on Thursday.

The NAF killed over 15 Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday as part of the Joint Task Force North-East of Operation Hadin Kai, according to a statement shared with Anadolu by the Air Force spokesperson, Ehimen Ejodame, who added that the air strikes demonstrated the NAF's precision, reach, and resolve in the fight against terrorism.

"On 3 September 2025, a carefully planned and executed air interdiction mission struck a newly identified terrorist enclave west of Zuwa in the Sambisa general area.

"Acting on credible intelligence and confirmatory surveillance, the mission targeted hideouts harboring fighters and commanders responsible for recent hostilities around Bitta.

"The strikes proved devastating, neutralizing over 15 Boko Haram terrorists and demolishing key structures critical to their operations," according to the statement.

This latest success underscores the air force's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians while supporting ground troops in joint operations to dismantle terrorist networks, it said.

"The Nigerian Air Force continues to stand as a symbol of vigilance, professionalism, and decisive airpower in defense of national security," the statement read.

Boko Haram is a militant group based in northeastern Nigeria, also active in Chad, Niger, and Cameroon. The group is notorious for brutal attacks on civilians, security forces, and educational institutions, including mass shootings, bombings, and kidnappings.

The Multinational Joint Task Force, a regional coalition comprising Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, and Niger, backed by Western nations, including the US, UK, and France, has been instrumental in combating Boko Haram.





