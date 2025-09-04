Maduro issues anti-imperialism warning at WW2 event

Venezuela's president said Wednesday that imperialism is launching a new attack on the country but that it would "stand with determination" against such threats.

Speaking at the opening of a memorial in the capital Caracas marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific, Nicolas Maduro warned against the US sending warships off the coast of Venezuela.

Criticizing the US stance on his country, Maduro said: "Today, imperialism is launching a new attack. This is not the first or the last attack, it's just another attack, and Venezuela is standing. I'm telling you, Venezuela will continue to stand, with cold blood, with determination, with an unwavering belief in victory and peace."

Maduro stressed his country's strong commitment to peace, saying: "We are good people, we are peace-loving people, but know that when our lands, our history, and our rights are violated, we become ruthless warriors. This land belongs to Venezuelans, to Venezuelan women and men, and no traitor or empire can touch or defile the sacred lands bequeathed to us by freedom fighters."

US-VENEZUELA TENSIONS ESCALATE

Tensions between the Trump administration and Maduro recently escalated after the US deployed a naval group to the southern Caribbean. The US claims the force is there to combat criminal cartels and drug trafficking.

The deployment followed an increased reward of $50 million for information leading to Maduro's arrest.





