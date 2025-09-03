Trump 'very disappointed' with Putin amid lull in Zelenskyy meeting plans

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is "very disappointed" with Vladimir Putin amid an ongoing impasse in arranging a sit-down between the Russian president and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am very disappointed in him. He and I always had a great relationship. I'm very disappointed," Trump said during an interview with the Scott Jennings Radio Show.

A sit-down between Putin and Zelenskyy was supposed to follow a pair of meetings Trump held with both leaders in August in the US. Trump first sat down with Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15 and met with Zelenskyy and several key European leaders at the White House three days later.

Trump said a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy would ensue followed by a trilateral sit-down with him included. But the Kremlin has since repeatedly thrown cold water on the prospects of a meeting with the Ukrainian president.

Trump was later asked in the Oval Office if Russia would face consequences if the meeting does not materialize.

"Yeah, there will be," he told reporters. "We're going to see what happens. We're going to see what they do and what happens. I'm watching it very closely."

Trump did not specify what kinds of penalties he is mulling, but Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that "all options are on the table."

"President Putin, since the historic meeting in Anchorage, since the phone call, when the European leaders and President Zelenskyy were at the White House the following Monday, has done the opposite of following through on what he indicated he wanted to do. As a matter of fact, he has, in a despicable, despicable manner, increased the bombing campaign," Bessent said during an interview with Fox News.

"So I think with President Trump, all options are on the table, and I think we'll be examining those very closely this week," he added.

Following his summit with Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15, Trump said he would know within "two weeks" whether progress can be made toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war, while also hinting at possible sanctions against Moscow.

He has warned that failure to make progress could trigger "massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told CBS in an interview after the Alaska summit that while President Trump has the option to impose new sanctions, doing so would mean the "end of the talks."





