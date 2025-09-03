Macron: US denial of visas to Palestinian officials is 'unacceptable’

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized a US decision not to grant visas to Palestinian officials ahead of a high-level UN meeting on the Israel-Palestine conflict, calling the move "unacceptable."

"The American decision not to grant visas to Palestinian officials is unacceptable. We call for this measure to be reversed and for Palestinian representation to be ensured in accordance with the Host Country Agreement," Macron said Tuesday on the US social media company X's platform.

Macron said he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with whom he will co-chair the upcoming Conference on the Two-State Solution in New York on Sept. 22.

"Our objective is clear: to rally the broadest possible international support for the Two-State Solution—the only way to meet the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians," he added.

The French leader stressed that reaching peace will require a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, large-scale humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, and the deployment of a stabilization mission in the enclave.

He further underlined the need to ensure that the Palestinian group Hamas is disarmed and excluded from governance in Gaza while the Palestinian Authority is reformed and strengthened.

"No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum we have created with the Crown Prince—momentum that many partners have already joined," he noted.

The conference, according to Macron, aims to serve as a "decisive turning point" for peace and security in the region.

Last week, Washington revoked visas for senior Palestinian officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas, effectively preventing them from traveling to New York for the UN meetings at a time when several European countries are preparing to recognize the State of Palestine.

Israel has killed more than 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

