Five injured in latest Russian attacks on Ukraine

Russia pummelled Ukraine with more than 500 drones and cruise missiles overnight, the Ukrainian military said on Wednesday morning, reporting impacts in 14 locations.



Some 430 drones and 21 of 24 cruise missiles launched by Russia were intercepted, the Ukrainian Air Force said.



At least five people were injured in a drone strike on the central region of Kirovohrad, according to the regional military administration.



The attack also hit railway infrastructure, leading to delays in over 20 connections, it said. It comes after Russia recently began increasingly to target its smaller neighbour's railway system.



Fires broke out in the western Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi regions due to the strikes, as well as in the Lutsk region further north, after infrastructure, residential buildings and garages were hit.



Meanwhile, Ukraine also launched large-scale overnight drone attacks on targets in the Russian hinterland, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said.



Some 105 drones were intercepted, the ministry said, without providing details on damage.



