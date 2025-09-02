UN calls for global support for Afghanistan emergency aid

Baloch spoke during the weekly press briefing at the UN Office in Geneva. He reported that after the August 31 earthquake, UNHCR mobilized its resources to assist the affected communities. He said entire villages were destroyed and that the eastern part of the country was the most affected.

"Survivors have seen their homes destroyed and have spent the night sleeping outside. The affected areas are remote, and the roads are closed or destroyed. It is feared that many people are still under the rubble, and the death toll is expected to rise in the coming days," he stated.

Baloch noted that while people are mourning their loved ones, healthcare services remain insufficient and that rescue operations have been disrupted due to the lack of basic infrastructure in the affected areas.

The spokesperson said that "the earthquake brought death and destruction to a country already facing many crises, including a severe drought and the return of millions of Afghans from neighboring countries." He added that Afghan society is struggling to integrate the 2.5 million Afghans who have returned or been forced to return from neighboring countries this year. "Since April, more than 478,000 Afghans have returned from Pakistan, and approximately 337,000 of them have passed through the Torkham border crossing, which is close to the earthquake's epicenter. Around 24% of those returning from Pakistan have arrived in Nangarhar province, one of the most affected regions."

Baloch emphasized that humanitarian aid is urgently needed to help the Afghan people and prevent further tragedy, stating that stocks and response capacity have been exhausted.

"We are calling for urgent support globally," he said.