Putin, Slovak Premier Fico discuss Ukraine conflict, energy ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in China on Tuesday, discussing the war in Ukraine, energy cooperation and bilateral relations, according to Russian media reports.

Putin, who is in China for a four-day visit from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, said the conflict in Ukraine stemmed from what he called a Western-backed coup in Kyiv, insisting Moscow was "forced to protect people who linked their fate with Russia."

He denied claims that Russia intends to attack Europe, saying such narratives amount to "hysteria" from the West.

He said Russia had tolerated Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure for a long time, but eventually responded with force.

Stressing that Moscow does not oppose Ukraine's EU membership, he reiterated its rejection of the country's NATO accession.

Putin also said Russia was ready to cooperate with American representatives on safety at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.

"We greatly appreciate the independent foreign policy that you, your team, your government are pursuing. It produces positive results, especially in economic indicators," Putin told Fico, adding that Russia remains a reliable supplier of energy resources to Slovakia.

Fico, for his part, expressed interest in normalizing ties with Moscow and suggested holding a joint commission meeting to expand cooperation.

He also pledged continued cooperation on maintenance of military graves and raised concerns about Ukrainian strikes on oil infrastructure.

"On Friday I will have a meeting with the president of Ukraine in Uzhgorod. I will raise this issue very seriously. Because it is impossible for such attacks to be carried out on infrastructure that is very important to us," Fico said.





