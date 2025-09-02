Italy, Palestine call for renewed political push towards two-state solution

Italy and Palestine have called for fresh efforts to restart a political process towards peace, saying humanitarian aid alone will not end the conflict.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Palestinian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Varsen Aghabekyan stressed the need for a political process to end the conflict following talks in Rome.

The two ministers met at Italy's Foreign Ministry before visiting Palestinian children receiving treatment at three hospitals in the capital Rome.

They later held a joint press conference outside Gemelli Hospital.

Aghabekyan praised Italy's acceptance of patients, delivery of food aid and scholarships for Palestinian students.

She said their talks covered the situation in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"There are clear calls from both sides for this aggression to end, for humanitarian aid to be delivered without obstacles, and for a path toward peace in the near future," she added.

The Palestinian minister noted that the scale of Gaza's needs could not be met by a single organization.

"This is why even the smallest contribution from every country is very valuable," she added.

She said she had heard reaffirmations of the two-state solution and of the Palestinian Authority's future role in Gaza.

While stressing the urgency of humanitarian relief, Aghabekyan said: "The most important thing is a political process…Therefore, the political process is crucial, but due to the emergency in Gaza, humanitarian aid is also extremely vital today."

She also highlighted the upcoming New York Conference, which is expected to take place at the end of the month, saying: "The recognition of the Palestinian state gives us hope for the future…It clearly demonstrates that the only solution is the recognition of a Palestinian state that will live side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security."

Tajani said Italy supported a "two peoples, two states" solution.

"We trust the Palestinian Authority because we recognize them as our sole counterpart, and we believe the future of Palestine must be a future without Hamas," he said.

He added that Italy backed an immediate ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages and opposed new military action in Gaza.

"We are against a new attack on Gaza and we condemn the assaults on villages in the West Bank," he said.

-Italy ready to host more Palestinian children

Tajani also said that Italy was ready to host more Palestinian children and students and expressed hope that the US would reconsider its decision to revoke visas for Palestinian officials.

Asked about Washington's plan for Gaza, he replied: "Before making a plan, we must listen to what the Palestinians want…Gaza must be reunited with the West Bank, and the Palestinian people must have a state. This state must recognize Israel, and Israel must not see it as a threat."

On reports that Israel could treat those on board the Global Sumud Flotilla consisting of around 20 boats with participants from 44 countries that is scheduled to head from Spain to Gaza as "terrorists," Tajani said: "I do not believe they are terrorists… In my view, they are not terrorists. We must always tell the truth and use appropriate language."

The flotilla departed Barcelona but was forced back to port after a storm hit parts of Spain.

