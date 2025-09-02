China reiterates Ukraine crisis should be resolved politically

China on Tuesday reiterated its stance on Ukraine that the crisis should be resolved politically, while offering to play a "constructive" role in the peace-making efforts between Kyiv and Moscow.

Beijing is willing to, "in accordance with the wishes of the parties concerned, to work together with the international community to continue playing a constructive role in seeking a political resolution to the crisis," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular news conference in Beijing, according to the state-run Global Times.

"From the very first day of the crisis, China has upheld an objective and impartial stance, committing to promoting peace and facilitating talks," added Guo.

The remarks come in light of a statement by the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine that considering China's "significant geopolitical role," its "more active role in bringing peace to Ukraine" would be welcome.

China has favored dialogue over military means for resolution of the years-long conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow initiated a "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.

Beijing also released a 12-point document proposing a framework for a political settlement in 2023.





