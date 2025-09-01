Zelensky: Suspect detained after former parliament speaker shot dead

A suspect has been detained following the fatal shooting of former Ukrainian parliament chairman Andriy Parubiy in the western city of Lviv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said early on Monday.



Zelensky said in a post on X that he had been informed of the arrest by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Security Service chief VasylMalyuk. He added that the suspect had already given an initial testimony, though the president did not provide details.



"The entire law enforcement team and the prosecutors are working around the clock," Zelensky added, saying in a separate post that "all the circumstances of this horrendous murder must be clarified."



Parubiy was shot in broad daylight on Saturday, authorities said. According to media reports, the 54-year-old was shot by a bicycle courier from a delivery service.



Unverified video footage circulating on Ukrainian news portals appears to show the attack and the alleged shooter, though the individual cannot be identified. Authorities have not released any official information on the suspect's identity or motive.



Parubiy was the parliamentary speaker from 2016 to 2019. During the pro-Western revolution at Independence Square in Kiev, he also emerged as a commander of a tent camp and leader of the Self-Defence Maidan organization.



In 2014, the year of the pro-Western protests in Ukraine, he held the position of secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.



