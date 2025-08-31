TÜRKIYE, PAKISTAN WILL CONTINUE TO COOPERATE AGAINST ISRAELS GENOCIDAL POLICY IN GAZA: ERDOĞAN

Türkiye, Pakistan will continue to cooperate against Israel's genocidal policy in Gaza: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday said that Israel wants to expand its genocidal policy in Gaza and that Ankara will continue working against this in coordination with Pakistan.

In a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in China's Tianjin, Erdoğan said that Türkiye stands in the same position as Pakistan against Israel's genocide, according to a Turkish Communications Directorate statement released on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"President Erdoğan emphasized that Israel sought to expand its policy of genocide in Gaza, underlined that Türkiye stood on the same line with Pakistan against this genocide, and stated that the two countries would continue to work in coordination," read the statement.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

Expressing Ankara's satisfaction with the development of relations between Pakistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Erdoğan said that the solidarity demonstrated in this regard was appreciated.

Türkiye and Pakistan are working to strengthen cooperation in many realms, notably in trade, energy, defense, and security, he added.

Erdoğan also stressed that Syria's unity and territorial integrity were indispensable for Türkiye and said that Ankara stood firmly against any attitude and action to destabilize Syria.

The Turkish president and Pakistani prime minister are on a visit to China to attend the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin.