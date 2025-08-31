News World Pope calls for Ukraine ceasefire: 'Voice of weapons must be silenced'

"I strongly reiterate my urgent appeal for an immediate ceasefire and a serious commitment to dialogue," Pope Leo XIV said while delivering the Angelus prayer in St Peter's Square.

DPA WORLD Published August 31,2025

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday reiterated his call for an end to the war in Ukraine.



"I strongly reiterate my urgent appeal for an immediate ceasefire and a serious commitment to dialogue," Leo said while delivering the Angelus prayer in St Peter's Square.



"Sadly, the war in Ukraine continues to sow death and destruction," the head of the Catholic Church noted. "Even in recent days, bombings have struck several cities, including the capital Kiev, causing numerous casualties."



"Now is the time for those responsible to renounce the logic of weapons and take the path of negotiation and peace, with the support of the international community," he said.



"The voice of weapons must be silenced, while the voice of fraternity and justice must be raised."



Russia has been waging a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour for more than three and a half years, plummeting the country with airstrikes that have caused widespread destruction and civilian deaths.



More than 20 people were killed in Kiev early on Thursday in the heaviest aerial assault since July.



Leo, the first US pope, also addressed the recent school shooting in Minnesota, which left two children dead.



"Let us plead God to stop the pandemic of arms, large and small, which infects our world," Leo, who was born in Chicago, said.











