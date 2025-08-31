Dozens more Gazans killed in renewed inhumane Israeli airstrikes

At least 26 Palestinians, including 13 aid seekers, were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, medics said.

A medical source said seven Palestinians were killed and 10 others injured by Israeli army fire targeting civilians near an aid distribution point on Salah al-Din Street in central Gaza.

An Israeli drone strike hit a civilian gathering in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing one person and injured several others.

In Gaza City, two brothers were killed after Israeli forces targeted their family home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

Two more people were killed and several others injured when Israeli warplanes struck tents sheltering displaced families in the al-Maqousi area in northwestern Gaza City.

In northern Gaza, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in an airstrike on Jabalia al-Nazla.

A woman and three of her children were also killed in another strike on a house in the Bir al-Naaja area, west of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

In central Gaza, three Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli strike on a crowd seeking aid in southern Deir al-Balah.

Another Palestinian lost his life in an Israeli strike in the south of the same city.

Three more aid seekers were killed in an Israeli strike north of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Another civilian was killed in Israeli artillery shelling on the southern part of the same city, according to medical sources.

The attacks came as the Israeli army expanded its ongoing offensive in Gaza City as part of a broader strategy to reoccupy the entire Gaza Strip.

According to witnesses, thousands of Palestinians have fled the city in recent days under heavy Israeli bombardment.

Israel has killed nearly 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.