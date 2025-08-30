UKRAINES EX-SECURITY COUNCIL HEAD SHOT DEAD IN LVIV: ZELENSKYY

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that former head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the news was reported to him by Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to Zelenskyy, the law enforcement officials only told him "the initial details surrounding the horrific murder in Lviv."

"Andriy Parubiy passed away. My condolences go out to his loved ones and close relatives. All necessary resources and personnel have been mobilized for the investigation and search for the killer," he said.





